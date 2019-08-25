Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
1932 - 2019
Richard J. Shell Obituary
Richard J. Shell

Hanover - Richard J. Shell, 87, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Gloria A. (MacDougal) Shell who died August 1, 2019.

Born March 24, 1932 in Boston, MA, he was the son of Harry R. and Gertrude J. (Campbell) Shell.

Richard retired from the U.S. Air Force after 25 years, serving during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was a Regional Director with the Bureau of Special Investigation for the Commonwealth of MA. He was a former president of the Hanover School Board, a member of the American Legion, and a life member of the VFW and Blind Veterans Assoc.

Surviving are three children, Richard S. Shell and wife Teresa of Rindge, NH, Kevin P. Shell and wife Deborah of Andover, MA, and Dana A. Shell and wife Annemarie of Charlottesville, VA; five granddaughters, Brianna J., Samantha L., Danielle A., Hannah, and Sophie Shell; and two siblings, Barbara Kelly of FL and William Shell of MA. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Paul and Robert Shell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Michael P. Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Contributions in memory of Richard may be made to the .

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
