|
|
Richard M. Stahl
New Oxford - Richard "Dick" Meredith Stahl, 87, of New Oxford, PA, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born January 31, 1932, in Hanover, PA he was the son of the late Meredith E. and Mary E. (Schue) Stahl. Dick was the loving husband of Elizabeth "Ann" (Bechtel) Stahl with whom he celebrated fifty-one years of marriage.
Dick was a veteran, having served his country in the United States Army. Despite growing up in town, Dick's dream to farm came to fruition in 1968. In addition to farming, family was very important to him. Relishing in his daughters' achievements and enjoying special truck rides on the farm with his grandchildren were two of his favorite things to do. An accomplished piano player, he had a lifelong love of music. Dick also enjoyed sports - he played several in his younger years, coached his daughters' softball teams, and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Boston Red Sox, and St. Louis Cardinals.
In addition to his loving wife, Ann, Richard is survived by his two daughters, Mary Beth Stahl Smith of Vienna, VA, and Kathryn Ann Stahl Jones and husband Nathaniel of Roanoke, VA; four grandchildren, Gavin, Emma, Alexander, and Jacob.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 1:30 pm, at the Nicarry Meetinghouse at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350. The family will receive friends and family following the service. Private burial will be at a later date in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at The Brethren Home, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350 or the .
The family would like to thank the staff of UPMC - Hanover for their compassionate care in his final days.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 6, 2019