Richard "Rich" McKinsey
1951 - 2020
Richard "Rich" McKinsey

Hanover - Richard "Rich" McKinsey, 69, of Hanover, beloved husband of Charlene L. McKinsey, crossed the finish line on Saturday, October 31, 2020 with his family by his side.

Born on Saturday, May 5, 1951 in York, he was a son of the late Eugene Ervin and Bessie Beard McKinsey. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene McKinsey; a sister, Brenda Becker Arnold; and a grandson, Conner Laughman. An avid outdoorsman, Rich enjoyed fishing and camping with his family, working with his hands, and watching NASCAR races.

In addition to his wife of nearly 40 years, survivors include six children, Shawn Laughman and his wife, Renae, of Hanover, Steven Laughman and his wife, Cindy, of Spring Grove, Scott McKinsey and his fiancée, Arianna, of Chambersburg, Stephanie Gliem and her husband, Wade, of Gettysburg, Shane McKinsey and his wife, Amber, of Hanover, and Shannon Mills and her husband, Michael, of Daytona Beach, FL; 19 grandchildren; five siblings, Ervin, Roger, Nancy, Jane, and Helen; numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws; and his loyal companion, Little John.

Services for Rich will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Breeches EMS, Inc., 233 Mill St, Mt Holly Springs, PA 17065.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
