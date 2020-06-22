Richard P. "Dick" Selby
Camp Hill - Richard P. "Dick" Selby, 87, of Camp Hill, and originally of Hanover, passed away peacefully at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Son of the late Paul E. and Florence (Hufnagle) Selby, he was born on December 3, 1932 in Hanover, the oldest of 8 siblings.
In 1951, Dick graduated from Delone Catholic High School, and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was eventually stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After four years in the military, where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, Dick began his civil service career at the Hanover Post Office as a mail clerk. After 35 years with the Postal Service, he retired as a budget and financial analyst in 1990 and continued to be the primary caretaker for his wife Dolly. Since his retirement, Dad was active in the community, and giving of his time and energy to those in need; he volunteered with Meals on Wheels, he drove veterans to doctor's appointments at the VA Hospital, marked veterans' graves with American flags, and was part of St. Theresa's Little Flower Club. Dad was also an involved family man, marrying Dolly in 1956 and enjoying 50 years of marriage until her passing in 2006. Dad (aka Grampa), genuinely loved spending time with his two grandsons, Brad and Zach, whether it was fishing at Pinchot State Park, golfing at Armitage Golf Club, going to PIAA high school basketball games, or sharing breakfast at the West Shore Diner or Summit Family Restaurant (always his treat). Brad recalls that after years of nagging, Grampa finally let him drive a golf cart for the first time…after a little too much speed, combined with a sharp turn, they found themselves on two wheels…needless to say, Brad was not driving anymore. Anyone that knew dad knows he loved college football, always tuned in to root for Penn State on Saturdays (unless they were playing Notre Dame). Dad enjoyed staying active throughout his life, having participated in various bowling and golf leagues. In 2011, he was so excited to have shot his first-ever hole-in-one at Liberty Forge Golf Course, at the age of 77. Dad also enjoyed riding his bike to such places as the Camp Hill Library or the West Shore Farmers Market. He was an active member of the following organizations: The Knights of Columbus, The American Legion, The Elks, The VFW, and the Italian Lodge in Hershey.
Surviving Dick are his two daughters, Karen Hemler (Stan) of New Cumberland, and Denise Heimbaugh (Kerry) of Lincoln, DE; grandsons, Bradley Hemler of Philadelphia, and Zachary Hemler of Gainesville, FL; sisters, Sr. Mary Paulette Selby of Philadelphia, and Cathy Loose (Jeff) of York; a brother, William Selby (Marty) of GA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Dolly" (Little) Selby; two brothers, Phillip and Robert Selby; and two sisters, Shirley Selby and Mary Louise Sneeringer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, New Cumberland. A graveside service will take place at 2:00 pm in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hanover including a 21-gun salute and burial. A public viewing will take place on Thursday, June 25th, from 6-8 PM at Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland. All services will include COVID-19 precautions including social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Dick's name to: PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
