Richard P. Smith
Hanover - Richard P. "Smitty" Smith, 80, of Hanover, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Darlene (Topper) Smith to whom he was married 58 years.
Born April 2, 1939, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Philip H. and Claudine (Neiderer) Smith.
Rich was a 1958 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and a member of the Sacred Heart Basilica in Edge Grove. Richard (better known as Smitty) retired from Utz Quality Foods in 2002 after 42 years of service, 32 of those years he spent time working with potato growers and managing the potato department. He was a former member of the Conewago Fire Company and also a life member of S.A.V.E.S. Rich enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as traveling, working in his garden and Notre Dame football.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Peggy Ann Baker and husband Bob of Elkridge, MD, Michael A. Smith and wife Nancy of New Oxford, and Karyn M. Black and husband Todd of East Berlin; six grandchildren, Stephanie Baker, Kimberly Baker Trexler, Benjamin Smith, Karlee Smith, Rachael Black, and Leeann Black Lieberum; four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Landon, Maddox and Parker Lynn Trexler and Baby Lieberum on the way; four siblings, Barbara Kolinka of DE, Flavian "Cork" Smith, Linda Thomassy and Kenneth J. Smith all of Hanover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard may be made to: Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, 8588 Potter Park Dr., Sarasota, FL 34238; or Special Olympics-Howard County, 8970 Route 108, Suite A1, Columbia, MD 21045.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 14, 2019