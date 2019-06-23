|
Richard P. Watkins
New Oxford - Richard P. "Dick" Watkins, 91, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Miriam E. (Leer) Watkins, his wife of 62 years.
Dick was born December 27, 1927, in Jenners, the son of the late Charles R. and Dora S. (Ritchey) Watkins.
Dick was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in New Oxford, and was a "Tin Can Sailor" serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Quick. He taught for 32 years in the Conewago Valley School District, and was also a member of the Conewago Carvers and Builders for Christ.
In addition to his wife Miriam, Dick is survived by two sons, Rick J. Watkins and his wife Sandra of Lakewood, OH, and Randall L. Watkins and his wife Tina of New Oxford, and nine grandchildren, David Watkins, Joshua Watkins, Sarah Watkins, Joseph Watkins, Timothy Watkins, Nathaniel Watkins, Stephen Watkins, Lydia Watkins, and Hannah Watkins. He was predeceased by a grandson, Samuel Watkins, and two brothers, Willard and Kenneth Watkins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Paul's U.C.C., 20 S. Peters St, New Oxford, with his pastor, Rev. Thomas Lush officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 23, 2019