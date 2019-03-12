Services
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Littlestown - Richard S. Velligan, 79, of Littlestown, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, March 4, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.

Born February 12, 1940, in East Chicago, IN, he was the son of the late Andrew R. and Anna (Polovich) Velligan. Richard was the loving husband of Elizabeth A. (Belsterling) Velligan with whom he shared over 40 years of marriage.

Richard was an alumnus of both Indiana and Purdue Universities and enjoyed a long career with Earl M. Jorgensen Steel of CA, a steel and aluminum distributor until his retirement as General Manager in 1993. He was a former member of the Towson Elks, the Towson Moose Lodge, and the Baltimore Steel Club.

Richard enjoyed fishing, golf and time spent with his family.

In addition to his loving wife Beth, Richard is survived by his children, Kim Dockman (Bill), Brian A. Velligan (Ellen), Mark Haase (Tina), and Shannon Staylor (Michael); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Fred Velligan.

A memorial service to celebrate and remember Richard will be held 2:00PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Philip K. Nace officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
