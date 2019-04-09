|
Richard S. Wolfe
Littlestown - Richard S. Wolfe, 87, of Littlestown, died Friday, April 5, at his home. He was the husband of Marie M. (Ashby) Wolfe of Littlestown for 65 years. Born May 20, 1931 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Margie (Snyder) Wolfe. Dick was a 1949 Littlestown High School graduate and served in the Army in Korea earning a Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars. He worked at Hunt Avenue in Gettysburg and retired from Craftlite in Littlestown after 46 years of service. In his spare time he loved building kitchen cabinets.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Phillip L Wolfe and Christine of Spring Grove, Christopher W. Wolfe and Carol of Brushtown, Dale C. Wolfe and Charlene of Hanover; his daughter Debora J. Wolfe Collier and Charlie of Bonneauville, 18 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, 6 Step Grandchildren, 8 Step Great Grandchildren and 1 Step Great Great Grandchild. He was predeceased by his son, Stephen R. Wolfe and brothers: Marvin, Herb, Kenneth and Donald Wolfe.Dick was a life member of Monacacy Valley V.F.W., Post 6918 of Harney, MD. He loved fishing, hunting, watching High School sports, South Penn Baseball and being with family.
Viewing is Friday, April 12, from 4-6 at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Burial will be private. Contributions have been asked to go to Monocacy Valley V.F.W., 5801 Conover Rd, Taneytown, MD. 21787 or VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, Pa. 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 9, 2019