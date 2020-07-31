Richard Schuman
Hanover - Richard G. "Dick" Schuman, 93 of Hanover, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek. He was the loving husband of the late M. Geraldine (Spangler) Schuman.
Born September 6, 1926 in Spring Grove, he was a son of the late Clayton and Jennie (Miller) Schuman.
Mr. Schuman was a loving husband and father; together him and his wife spent 65 years happily married before her passing in 2008. Dick was a veteran in of the United States Army and served his county proudly during WWII and he also spent time in the Pacific during the war. Dick was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Broadway for many years and also a member of BPOE # 736, Harold H. Bair American Legion, life member of VFW Post 2506 and the Hanover Moose. Prior to retiring, Dick worked at Aero Oil for 30 + years and then worked at Conewago Construction as mail runner for years after.
Dick is survived by a son, Barry R. Schuman of Denver, CO; a granddaughter, Jean M. Schuman and her husband Michael Cooper of Denver, CO. Dick is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Schuman was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Schuman.
There will be no public viewing. A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Schuman will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, at the intersection of Westminster and Boundary Ave., Hanover, PA with Vicar Ginger Bennett officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Broadway, 1214 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331.
