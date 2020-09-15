1/1
Richard "Dick" Smith
Richard "Dick" Smith

New Oxford - Richard "Dick" J. Smith, 93, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. He was the husband of the late Norma Jean (Hull) Smith, who died November 20, 2003.

Dick was born on February 25, 1927 in Hanover, the son of the late Emory Sylvester and Helen Catherine (Lawrence) Smith.

Dick was a veteran of WW2 serving with the US Navy, a member of St. John's U.C.C. in New Chester, retired from BAE Systems in York after 37 years of service, and a Life member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and a former Fire Chief with New Oxford Fire Co.

Dick is survived by a son, Joseph B. Smith, two step sons, Craig Smith and his wife Melissa of Jefferson, and Gary Smith and his wife Kelly of New Oxford,

Belinda Harner, whom Dick loved like a daughter, of New Oxford, a daughter-in-law, Crystal Smith, of New Oxford, seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Greg Smith, one brother Arthur Smith and two sisters, Patricia Kuhns and Theresa Smith.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Military Honors conducted by Allied Veterans Honor Group. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Oxford Fire Dept., United Hook & Ladder Co. #33, 21 N. Bolton St, New Oxford, PA 17350. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
