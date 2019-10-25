|
|
Richard Warner
Hanover - Richard P. Warner, 81 of Hanover, entered into the presence of his Savior on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born Sunday, April 17, 1938, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Richard L. and Miriam (Masemer) Warner.
In his youth, Richard worked on his father's dairy farm in South Hanover and later was employed by Hanover Shoe Factory. He moved to Sebring, Florida in 1970. There he worked in various factories until his retirement. Four years ago, Richard returned to Hanover to be near his sister who always wanted to take care of her "little" brother.
Richard was a member of Sparta Road Baptist Church in Sebring and attended Calvary Bible Church when in Hanover.
Richard is survived by his sister, Naomi and her husband, Harold Dubs of Hanover; two nieces: Janet Weir and husband, Rob, of Hanover and Esther Miller and husband, David, of Philadelphia; a nephew: Robert Dubs of Hanover; 7 grand nieces and nephews and 11 great grand nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Richard will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Daniel Dellosso officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. David's Cemetery, Hanover.
To share memories of Richard P. Warner, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019