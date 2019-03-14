Richard Zeigler



Gateway - Richard E. Zeigler Jr., age 69, passed away suddenly at Banner Gateway Hospital in Gateway AZ on March 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of Charmaine Lee (Lisiecki) Zeigler; together they shared over 12 years of marriage.



Richard was born in York County on May 27, 1949 and graduated from Spring Grove Area High School. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. He worked in marketing for Honeywell Corporation for many years prior to retiring.



In addition to his wife Charmaine, he is survived by his son Derek Zeigler; his step-children Lori Gardner, and Ron Camrud; his grandson Eric; his step-grandchildren Scott, Cayman, and Ethan; his mother Evelyn R. (Hartman) Zeigler; his sister Sharon Kraft; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove, with Rev. Brian Desautels officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York with military honors provided by the York County Veteran Honor Guard. A gathering will be held on Saturday from 9-10 am at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 314 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17603.



