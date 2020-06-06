Ricky A. Bealing
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky A. Bealing

Hanover - Ricky A. Bealing, 60, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born October 29, 1959 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of Lloyd E. and Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Felix) Bealing.

Ricky was a veteran and served his country proudly as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, earning the Rifle Expert Badge 2nd Award, Meritorious Mast, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the American Legion - Post #14, Hanover, PA.

Ricky was a 1977 graduate of New Oxford High School. He was employed by R. H. Sheppard, Hanover, PA.

Ricky enjoyed playing the guitar, and spending time at the Legion with his friends.

Ricky is survived by his children, Krystal Bloom of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Zachary Bealing of Hanover, PA; a brother, Bradley S. Bealing of Hanover, PA; and a sister, Cindi M. Campbell of York, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael L. Bealing and Christopher Bealing.

Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in Ricky's memory may be made to the American Legion - Post #14, 201 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved