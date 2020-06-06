Ricky A. Bealing
Hanover - Ricky A. Bealing, 60, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born October 29, 1959 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of Lloyd E. and Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Felix) Bealing.
Ricky was a veteran and served his country proudly as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, earning the Rifle Expert Badge 2nd Award, Meritorious Mast, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the American Legion - Post #14, Hanover, PA.
Ricky was a 1977 graduate of New Oxford High School. He was employed by R. H. Sheppard, Hanover, PA.
Ricky enjoyed playing the guitar, and spending time at the Legion with his friends.
Ricky is survived by his children, Krystal Bloom of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Zachary Bealing of Hanover, PA; a brother, Bradley S. Bealing of Hanover, PA; and a sister, Cindi M. Campbell of York, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael L. Bealing and Christopher Bealing.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Ricky's memory may be made to the American Legion - Post #14, 201 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Hanover - Ricky A. Bealing, 60, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at UPMC - Hanover Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born October 29, 1959 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of Lloyd E. and Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Felix) Bealing.
Ricky was a veteran and served his country proudly as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, earning the Rifle Expert Badge 2nd Award, Meritorious Mast, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the American Legion - Post #14, Hanover, PA.
Ricky was a 1977 graduate of New Oxford High School. He was employed by R. H. Sheppard, Hanover, PA.
Ricky enjoyed playing the guitar, and spending time at the Legion with his friends.
Ricky is survived by his children, Krystal Bloom of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Zachary Bealing of Hanover, PA; a brother, Bradley S. Bealing of Hanover, PA; and a sister, Cindi M. Campbell of York, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael L. Bealing and Christopher Bealing.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Ricky's memory may be made to the American Legion - Post #14, 201 Carlisle St, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.