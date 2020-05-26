|
Rita Brame
Hanover - Rita Iona Brame, 93, of Hanover, passed peacefully May 22, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Home. Married in 1947, Rita was the wife of Walter G. Brame, with whom she shared 45 years of marriage until his passing on Sept. 16, 1992.
Born August 7, 1926 in Hanover, PA she was the daughter of the late Delphus and Mamie (Miller) Meckley.
Rita was a lifelong member of St. Paul's (Dubs) Union Church, Hanover. She grew up during the Great Depression on her family's farm and attended a local one-room schoolhouse until the 8th grade. As a teenager, Rita worked for a local pastor's family doing cleaning and ironing. She loved planting and nurturing flowers and bushes, playing cards with friends and relatives, reading her Bible, and singing church and holiday songs. Rita was an avid baseball fan and loved watching games on T.V. She was a big Atlanta Braves fan and in her earlier years was a Baltimore Orioles fan. Most of all Rita loved being with her family. She was very kind and sweet to everyone she met.
Mrs. Brame is survived by her children, Joan L. O'Brien, Hanover, James M. Brame and wife Kit, Hockley, TX and Greg A. Brame and wife Emiko, Chesterfield, MI; her siblings, Eleanor "Ellie" Redding, Hanover and Eugene "Gene" Meckley, Hanover; five grandchildren, Christie Buzek and husband TJ of TX, Jeff Brame and wife Amy of TX, Angie Bixler and husband Adam of Hanover, Barry Brame, Jr. of Dover, and Jennifer Ingles and husband Frank of MI; and eleven great grandchildren, Sidney, Kayla, RJ, Ainsley, Beckett, and Cullen of TX, Brooke, Quinn, and Reagan of Hanover and Carson and Olivia of MI. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her son, Barry Brame; her granddaughter, Nicole Brame; and siblings, Merle, Arlington, Ornan, George "Bud" and Edgar Meckley, Hilda Folmer and Leatrice Heldibridle.
A private graveside service to celebrate the life of Rita Brame will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Boundary and Westminster Aves., Hanover with Rev. Susan E. Fritz officiating. Family and friends may view the taped service on the Wetzel Funeral Home website Saturday afternoon at www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rita Brame may be made to St. Paul's Dubs Union Church, 1958 Dubs Church Rd., Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from May 26 to May 28, 2020