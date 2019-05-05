|
|
Rita M. Neiderer
Hanover - Rita M. Neiderer, 95, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Hanover. She was the wife of Russell G. Neiderer who died April 26, 1999.
Born September 15, 1923 in Conewago, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ethel (Martin) Small.
Rita was co-owner of Neiderer's Pool Sales in Hanover. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover and worked their Bingo for many years. Rita was also a member of the Soroptimist Club. She loved her vegetable and flower gardens, animals, being on the tractor, and family Sunday dinners. Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are nine children, Diane Livelsberger and husband Brian of Hanover, Bernard Neiderer and wife Connie of Mechanicsburg, Deborah Freet and husband Wayne of McSherrystown, Patricia Riser and husband Jim of McSherrystown, Russell G. Neiderer II and wife Lucy of Hanover, Beverley Miller and companion Jamie Pratt of North Carolina, Joanne Neiderer and Donna Ruth of Hanover, George Neiderer and wife Lori of Hanover, and Barbara Bell and husband Chris of Hanover; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; her sister Jean Southard of Owings Mills, MD; her care giver Zena; and lastly we cannot forget Linda Lohr better known as mom's eleventh child. She was preceded in death by three children, Brenda, Ethel and Loretta Neiderer; a grandson, Kurt Riser; a son-in-law, Mark Miller; and seven siblings, Donald, Harold and John Small, Florence Smith, Dolores Laugerman, Ethel Stambaugh and Elsie Neiderer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, with Rev. Michael P. Reid as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Sunday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Contributions in memory of Rita may be made to St. Vincent Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331 or to one's favorite charity.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 5, 2019