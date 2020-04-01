|
Rita M. Wagaman
Gettysburg - Rita M. Wagaman, 71, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her daughter's home in Cashtown, PA. Born June 10, 1948 in McSherrystown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John & Catherine (Ackerman) Riser. Her husband, William Richard Wagaman, Sr. died July 1, 1999. Rita was the former owner and operator of Wagaman's Iron & Metal in Gettysburg. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She is survived by three children, Craig S. Wagaman and Bryan A. Wagaman both of Gettysburg and Holly L. Biggins of Cashtown, PA, ten grandchildren, Alexandria Wagaman, Matthew Winand, Justin Wagaman, Mallory Duvall, Andrew Biggins, Abbigail Wagaman, Adeline Cruz, Devon Duvall, Olivia Wagaman and Vincent Wagaman, five great grandchildren, Lucy, Graham, Owen, Brayden and Jenevieve, three sisters, Mary Allison of Spring Grove, PA, Barbara Pate of McSherrystown, PA, and Donna Merrifield of York-New Salem, PA, three brothers, Jim Riser and John Riser both of McSherrystown and Robert Riser of Irishtown, many nieces and nephews and Rita's guardian, protector and beloved companion "Breesy". Rita was predeceased by three siblings, Rose Zartman, Melvin Riser and Richard Riser. Funeral Services and Viewing are private. Rita will be buried next to her husband in Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown, PA. The family suggests memorials to Wellspan Patient Cancer Fund, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg, PA l7325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020