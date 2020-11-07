1/1
Robert A. "Bobby" Rudisill
Robert A. "Bobby" Rudisill

Hanover - Robert "Bobby" Allen Rudisill, Sr., 51, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Born April 13, 1969 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late John Edward, Sr., and MaryAnn (Rill) Rudisill. Bobby was the loving husband of Gail L. (Geiman) Rudisill with whom he just celebrated 17 years of marriage on November 1, 2020.

Bobby attended Harvest Chapel Church of Abbottstown, PA.

Bobby was a 1987 graduate of New Oxford High School. He owned and operated R. A. Rudisill Trucking & Excavating, Inc. He was currently employed by Conewago Enterprises before his illness.

Bobby was an avid race car driver. He ran thunder cars, later going to sprint cars, which was his life - he loved racing. He also loved spending time on his Harley enjoying rides with family and friends. Bobby loved spending time with his family, especially his sons, and grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Gail, Bobby is survived by two sons, Robert Rudisill, Jr. and wife Amanda, and Taylor Senft and fiancé Cara, and one step-son, Zach Esaley and wife Jessica; five grandchildren, Austin, Colton, Layton, Kyleigh, and Ashton; one brother, Johnny Rudisill, Jr.; and one nephew, Zane Rudisill; and his paternal grandmother, Betty Rudisill. Bobby was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Grace Rill; and paternal grandfather, Harry Rudisill.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember for Bobby will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Harvest Chapel Church, 6947 York Road, Abbottstown, PA, with Pastor Dave Miller officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 9:00-11:00am at the church.

Contributions in memory of Bobby may be made to Team family Hope, 2330 Wyndhurst Court, York, PA 17408, Vickie's Angels Foundation, 511 Bridge Street, New Cumberland, PA 17070, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
