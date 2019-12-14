|
Robert C. "Bob" Zeigler
York - Robert C. "Bob" Zeigler, 73, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, Shrewsbury. He was the husband of Linda S. (Bailey) Zeigler to whom he was married 39 years.
Born in York he was a son of the late Carl and Alverta Mae (Baugher) Zeigler. Bob was a graduate of William Penn High School and retired from SONOCO Products in Hanover after 28 years as an Injection Mold Operator. He enjoyed model trains and participating in cassette tape ministry. Bob was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Hanover.
In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by his daughter Mary E. Zeigler and one brother Ronald Zeigler and two sisters Nancy, wife of Gary Rudisill and Norma Jean Cook.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom with Pastor Dan Dellosso officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of his service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church c/o Missions Fund, 603 Wilson Ave. Hanover, PA 17331 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran c/o Shrewsbury Skilled Care, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. York, PA 17404 in his memory.
