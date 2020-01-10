|
Robert Carr
Hanover - Robert L. Carr, 76 of Hanover, formerly of Westminster, MD went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle in Hanover. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Patricia A. (Luckenbaugh) Carr, whom he married on February 1, 1964.
Robert and Patricia were longtime, active members of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Hanover. He also enjoyed collecting scale model Winross trucks and watching dirt track racing.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, Robert is survived by 2 daughters: Rhonda L. Sullivan and her husband, David of Hanover and Denise E. Rohrbaugh and her husband, Jaime of Glenville; 1 grandson, Sean M. Sullivan; 3 siblings: James N. Carr and his wife, Nancy, Gary L. Carr and his wife, Diane and Karen E. Corby and her husband, Harold as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Joan D. Fallin and John A. Carr.
A memorial service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Trinity Church of the Nazarene; 205 Fulton St.; Hanover, PA 17331.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020