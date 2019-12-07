|
|
Robert Cunningham
Hanover - Robert D. "Bob" Cunningham, Sr., 89 of Hanover, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Hanover Hall surrounded by family. He was the husband, for 65 years, of R. Leona (Kennedy) Cunningham who passed away Sept. 30, 2016.
Born Dec. 12, 1929 in Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late William A. and Elizabeth E. (Jay) Cunningham.
Bob was a graduate of Fort Hill High School, Cumberland, MD, class of 1947. He attended Frostburg State University. He then served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corp. He enjoyed sports and playing fantasy football. He formed a bowling league at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cumberland, MD which lasted and celebrated their 50 year anniversary. Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover where he was very active. He organized picnics and bus trips and created the "Young at Heart" group which had monthly activities for years. Above all, Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather and always had a smile on his face. He befriended everyone and never met a stranger.
Mr. Cunningham is survived by four children; R. Daniel Cunningham, Jr. and wife Cynthia of Frederick, MD, Carolyn Harlacher and husband Scott of Abbottstown, Cathy Zittle and husband James of Frederick, MD and Susan Cardosa and husband Kevin of Abbottstown, PA; five grandchildren, Shannon Thompson and husband Matthew of Frederick, MD, Bobby Dell and wife Jessica of Manchester, MD, Philip Cunningham and wife Marlene of Sykesville, MD, Kristin Leese and husband Robie of Spring Grove, PA and Alex Cardosa of Abbottstown, PA; seven great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings; Orville Swartley, Arlene Crawford, Howard Cunningham, Virginia Keller George Cunningham and Richard Cunningham.
A service to celebrate the life of Bob Cunningham will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Pastor Josh Rhone officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 9:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA where full military honors will be provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Flowers may be delivered to the funeral home or for those desiring, contributions in memory of Bob may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172.
To share memories of Bob Cunningham, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019