Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Doss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Doss


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Doss Obituary
Robert Doss

Spring Grove - Robert L. Doss, age 69, passed away on January 23, 2020 at Hanover Hall in Hanover. Bob was born in York on July 4, 1951 and was the son of the late Robert L. Doss and Ethel C. (Stambaugh) Doss. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1969. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Viet Nam War, was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged. He worked as a truck driver for Brewery Products Inc., in York for many years prior to retiring.

He is survived by his aunt and uncle John and Pat Stambaugh and many cousins.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362. Interment will be held privately at York Road Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers; contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the York County Rail Trail, P.O. Box 335, Seven Valleys PA 17360.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now