Hanover - Robert E Harrell, Jr., 58, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Lisa, son Robert Harrell III (Jeana Faye), son Douglas Harrell (Cristal), daughter Ashlei Carpenter (Christopher), sister Patricia Harrell, 12 grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Robert E Harrell and Dolores Harrell; and sister Deborah Harrell all from Baltimore, MD.

Robert was previously employed by Lloyds Plumbing and Heating, New Oxford and Tharp Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning, McSherrystown. He was Fire Police Captain of New Oxford Fire Co. #13.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Friday January 3,2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home 2114 W. Market Street York, PA. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am to time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice 1050 Pennsylvania Ave York, PA 17404
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
