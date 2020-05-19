|
|
Robert F. Becker
Hanover - Robert F. Becker, 89, husband of Jean E. Miller Becker, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Thursday, February 19, 1931 in Hanover, he was a son of the late William F. and Hilda Lippy Becker. A 1949 graduate of Eichelberger High School, he was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Robert retired after 41 years of service from Sprint Telephone. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, AmVets Post #22, where he served two terms as Post Commander, the Harold H. Bair American Legion Post #14, McSherrystown Home Association and McSherrystown Fish and Game.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 66 years, are two sons, Douglas A. Becker and his wife, Lorraine, and Jon R. Becker, all of Hanover; three grandchildren, Nicole Schroeder, Nathan Becker and Landon Becker; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Isabel and Grayson; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald W. Becker and Dean A. Becker.
In compliance with state and health directives during this time, a private service for Robert will be held.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Care South staff and other staff members at Homewood at Plum Creek for the loving care shown to Robert during his two year stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from May 19 to May 21, 2020