Robert F. "Bobby" Griffith
Abbottstown - Robert F. "Bobby" Griffith, 72, of Abbottstown, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Jane R. (Bollinger) Griffith for 49 years.
Born June 13, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Irvin J. and Anna P. (Sprinkle) Griffith.
Mr. Griffith was a dedicated employee and worked for Bill's Auto Sales, Hanover for 27 years. He was a member of the McSherrystown Moose #720 where he also worked as a bartender for a number of years. Bobby enjoyed dirt track racing and, years ago, competed in various races and in demolition derbies. He also enjoyed going with his wife on cruises and especially loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Jane, Bob is survived by three daughters; Chrystal Lozier and her husband Wayne of Abbottstown, Stephanie Rife of Abbottstown and Jamie Arndt and her husband Timothy of Abbottstown; three siblings, Michael Griffith of York, Sandra Barber of Stewartstown and Pamela Riley of Finksburg, MD; also survived by five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Griffith.
A graveside service will be held at 11am, Monday at Rest Haven Cemetery, corner of Boundary and Westminster Aves., Hanover, PA.
Contributions in memory of Mr. Griffith may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
