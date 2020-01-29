|
Robert G. Miller
Hanover - Robert G. Miller entered God's Eternal Care on January 27th at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center. He was the son of the late George W. Miller and Mae (Brown) Miller of Midway. He was the youngest and last living of 17 children. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marion (Garvick) Miller of Hanover. He had three children, Darbe Bailey (Butch Bailey), R. Scott Miller (Lee Miller), and Kelly E. Beil from East Berlin; five grandchildren, David Bailey, Kimberly McCachren, Carly Miller Carbaugh, Ryan Miller, and Katie Cerzullo. He also had 6 great grandchildren, Sophia, Brayden, Elijah, Elizabeth, Mason, and Georgia. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 and he was a graduate of Williamson College of the Trades. Mr. Miller founded his business, Robert G. Miller Building Products, Inc. in 1954. He ran his business until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the Hanover BPOE Elks and American Legion. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He and his wife enjoyed spending time in their Fort Lauderdale, FL home during the winter months. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to Williamson College of the Trades, 106 S. Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063 or to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331. By request the funeral will be private.
