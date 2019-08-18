|
|
Robert Gordon Thomas
Littlestown - Robert Gordon Thomas, 82, of Littlestown, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the York Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born June 16, 1937 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Edith M. (Spangenberg) Thomas. Robert was the loving companion of Nancy Garrett.
Robert was a member of Redeemer's United Church of Christ, Littlestown, PA.
Robert served his Country proudly in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Littlestown Eagles, the Republican Club of Hanover, and the Hanover V.F.W. Post 2506.
Robert retired from BMY/ United Defense as an x-ray technician with over thirty years of service. He enjoyed reading, and served as a former member of the Board of Directors at Golden Visions in Hanover, PA.
Robert is survived by two sons, Allen Thomas and James Thomas, both of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Thomas; and a sister, Betsy Williams.
A service to celebrate and remember Robert's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Kevin Orewiler officiating. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown, PA. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday, August 19, 2019, and from 10:00-11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the funeral home. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Robert's name to Golden Visions Adult Day Care, 250 Fame Ave # 125, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 18, 2019