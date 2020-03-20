|
Robert H. Gelhard
Hanover - Robert Henry "Bob" Gelhard, 99, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020, one day before his 100 birthday, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. He was the husband of Dorothy Marion (Rule) Gelhard who passed away on December 10, 2017.
Born March 21, 1920 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Charles Peter and Anna Weldon (Moore) Gelhard.
Bob served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was employed by NOAA the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for 30 years as a meteorologist. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Hanover and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. Bob was an avid singer in a number of choruses including the Hanover Barber Shop Chorus. Bob also was a bee-keeper, a very talented woodworker and loved gardening both flowers and vegetables.
He is survived by his children; Christine Welsh, Seabeck, ME, David Gelhard, New Windsor, MD, Timothy Gelhard, Hanover, PA, Marian Smith, Silver Springs, MD, and Kathleen Kincade, Newville, PA; his step children, John Davis, Fairfield, PA, James Davis, Westminster, MD, Alison Malachowski, Westminster, MD, Alan Davis, Junction City, WI, and Rodney Davis, Taneytown, MD; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three children, Jesse Gelhard, Jeanette Herrmann and Samuel Gelhard.
A service to celebrate the life of Robert "Bob" Gelhard will be held at a time to be determined. Inurnment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA.
Contributions in memory of Mr. Gelhard may be made to; All Saints Episcopal Church, 890 McCosh St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020