Robert H. Kerr



Hanover - Robert H. Kerr, 80, of Hanover, PA (formerly of Rochester, NY), entered God's eternal care, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Home with his loving family by his side.



Born September 14, 1938, in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of the late Francis and Esther (Martin) Kerr. Robert was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Pitcher) Kerr, with whom he shared fifty-nine years of marriage.



Bob was a graduate of Solvay High School, Solvay, NY and earned his bachelor's degree in safety engineering from Empire State College, Saratoga Springs, NY. He was a veteran and served his country proudly as a sergeant in the Army National Guard.



He worked for Xerox Corporation in Rochester, NY for forty-three years until his retirement. He was a past-president of the American Society of Safety Engineers, and a past-president of the West Manheim Lions Club, earning the Lions Club 'Melvin Jones Service Award'.



Robert was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA, and a former church council member.



In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, Robert is survived by his children Lorraine Madden and husband Darryl, Dan Kerr and wife Dee, and Steven Kerr and wife Katie; five grandchildren, Erin Madden and Chelsea Gordon, Evan Kerr, and Samantha and Caroline Kerr; and two brothers, Richard and Roger Kerr.



A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home. A memorial service to celebrate and remember Robert will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with his pastor, the Rev. Kirk A. Griffin officiating.



Contributions may be made in Robert's name to the TrueNorth Autism Center, 1181 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on July 2, 2019