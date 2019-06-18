Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Robert Horner


Hanover - Robert J. Horner, 72, formerly of Littlestown, peacefully entered into God's eternal care Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA.

Bob was born March 26, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA., son of the late Stanley S. and Emma M. (Dutterer) Horner. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard W. Horner, who passed away in October, 1984.

He graduated from Littlestown High School in 1965, the University of Kentucky, Lexington in 1969, and served three years in the U.S. Army.

Bob was employed in the government contracting field in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area and retired from Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) Hanover, PA.

He was a member of St. Mary's United Church of Christ, Silver Run, MD, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2226 Littlestown, Littlestown Fish and Game Association, and a charter member of the Littlestown Area Historical Society.

He is survived by nephews Christopher M. Horner and wife Heather, San Diego, CA and Geoffrey D. Horner, Albuquerque, NM and two grand-nephews.

Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown is in charge of the arrangements, and services will be private.
Published in Evening Sun on June 18, 2019
