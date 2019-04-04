|
|
Robert J. Golden
Gettysburg -
Robert J. Golden, 84, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg. He was the husband of Anna J. (Butler) Golden to whom he was married 57 years.
Born January 11, 1935 in Bonneauville, he was the son of the late Paul Francis and Mary D. (Smith) Golden.
Bob was retired from Michael Manor, Gettysburg and previously worked in the construction industry. He was mostly known for his stonework expertise. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and the Catholic War Veterans Association both in Bonneauville. He was a 1952 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Bob was considered a jack of all trades and loved to tinker with whatever he could get his hands on and, enjoyed spending time with his friends and extended family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are eight nieces and nephews, Lorie Keeney, Jeffrey Small, Karen Martin, Brad Small, David Small, Chris Golden, Jill Smith and Jenny Golden. He was preceded in death by a nephew, James Small Sr. and two siblings, Doris L. Small-Smith and Paul Rodney Golden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville with Rev. Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Keeney, Jeff Small, Mark Keeney, Chet Linka, Paul Smith and Bill Weaver.
Contributions in memory of Robert may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 4, 2019