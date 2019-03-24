|
Robert J. Small
Arlington, VA - Robert J. Small, 84, of Arlington, VA and formerly of McSherrystown passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.
Born October 30, 1934 in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Lucille B. (Crowther) Small.
Bob was retired from United Musical Instruments in Elkhart, IN. He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus all of McSherrystown. Bob proudly served in the US Army. He was a Notre Dame fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are three children, Chuck Small and husband Tom Attaway of Raleigh, NC, Thomas Small and wife Lynn of Springfield, VA and Lisa Small of Sarasota, FL; two granddaughters, Jordan and Sydney Small; two sisters, Joan M. Staub and T. Elaine Smith both of Hanover. He was preceded in death by two siblings, William L. Small and Elizabeth L. Kuhn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Bob may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019