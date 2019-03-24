Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Catholic Church
McSherrystown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Small


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Small Obituary
Robert J. Small

Arlington, VA - Robert J. Small, 84, of Arlington, VA and formerly of McSherrystown passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.

Born October 30, 1934 in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Lucille B. (Crowther) Small.

Bob was retired from United Musical Instruments in Elkhart, IN. He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus all of McSherrystown. Bob proudly served in the US Army. He was a Notre Dame fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are three children, Chuck Small and husband Tom Attaway of Raleigh, NC, Thomas Small and wife Lynn of Springfield, VA and Lisa Small of Sarasota, FL; two granddaughters, Jordan and Sydney Small; two sisters, Joan M. Staub and T. Elaine Smith both of Hanover. He was preceded in death by two siblings, William L. Small and Elizabeth L. Kuhn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.

Contributions in memory of Bob may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now