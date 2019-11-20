|
Robert J. "Buck" Strasbaugh
Bonneauville - Robert J. "Buck" Strasbaugh, 90, of Bonneauville, entered into God's eternal care, November 19,2019, at Genesis Nursing Center, Gettysburg, Pa. Born June 15, 1929, in Bonneauville, he was the son of the late Raymond and Catherine (Hawn) Strasbaugh. He was the husband of the late Julia Ann (Gross) Strasbaugh, with whom he shared over fifty-nine years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by a son, William G. Strasbaugh, and three brothers, Philip, James, and Benedict Strasbaugh.
Mr. Strasbaugh was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville. He proudly served in the US Army from 1951-1957. He was a 1947 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He worked as a bricklayer and a member of the Local B.A.C. #16, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. . He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed gardening.
Mr. Strasbaugh is survived by his children, Sandra Moss and her husband John of Mount Joy, Debra Arnett and her husband Gerald of Plymouth Meeting, Steven Strasbaugh and his wife Tammy of Biglerville, and Douglas Strasbaugh and his wife Shara of Gettysburg; five great-grandchildren, Danielle, Darrell, Tyler, Kevin and Zachary; three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jackson and Logan; two step-grandchildren, Ryan and Haylie; seven sisters, Bernadine Null, Nancy Lawrence, Sylvia Eckenrode, Jane Strasbaugh, Kathleen Roth, Margaret Funari and Laura Weaver; a sister in law, Donna Strasbaugh, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church 10 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, burial will be in the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, be made in Mr. Strasbaugh's name to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215, or St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 10 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg PA 17325.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019