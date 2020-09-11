Robert L. Bolin Sr.
New Oxford - Robert L. Bolin, Sr, 99, of New Oxford, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at UPMC-Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Betty Grace (Funk) Bolin who died in 1942 and Genevieve (Smith) Bolin who died February 3, 1993.
Born July 3, 1921 in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late Edgar L. and Martha C. (Krichten) Bolin.
Bob was a carpenter by trade and after retirement was self employed as an upholsterer. He served his country during WWII with the US Army. Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, Irishtown Fire Co., McSherrystown Fish and Game, Home Association and Moose, CWV in Bonneauville and was co-founder of the Goofy's of McSherrystown. He enjoyed going to his cabin "GunSmoke" and just having fun and spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving are three children, E. Jean Sheaffer and husband Pat of Hanover, Robert L. Bolin Jr., and wife Deanna of McSherrystown and Jolene M. Wentz and husband Norman of Spring Grove; eight grandchildren, Eric Sheaffer, Kristin Scarcelle, Joy Butler, Holly Owens, Robert Bolin III, Jessica Getz, Casey Guinn and Colby Wentz; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence E. "Gump" Bolin of McSherrystown. He was preceded in death by six siblings; Dolores Runk, Helen Groft, Katherine "Katty" Zinn and Darrell F., Dennis J., and Richard C. Bolin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be; Robert Bolin III, Eric Sheaffer, Michael Scarcelle, Jamison Getz, Bryan Long, Jay Livingston, Tony Sentz and Wes Owens.
Contributions in memory of Bob may be made to Irishtown Fire Co, 934 Irishtown Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com