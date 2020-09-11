1/1
Robert L. Bolin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Bolin Sr.

New Oxford - Robert L. Bolin, Sr, 99, of New Oxford, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at UPMC-Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Betty Grace (Funk) Bolin who died in 1942 and Genevieve (Smith) Bolin who died February 3, 1993.

Born July 3, 1921 in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late Edgar L. and Martha C. (Krichten) Bolin.

Bob was a carpenter by trade and after retirement was self employed as an upholsterer. He served his country during WWII with the US Army. Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, Irishtown Fire Co., McSherrystown Fish and Game, Home Association and Moose, CWV in Bonneauville and was co-founder of the Goofy's of McSherrystown. He enjoyed going to his cabin "GunSmoke" and just having fun and spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving are three children, E. Jean Sheaffer and husband Pat of Hanover, Robert L. Bolin Jr., and wife Deanna of McSherrystown and Jolene M. Wentz and husband Norman of Spring Grove; eight grandchildren, Eric Sheaffer, Kristin Scarcelle, Joy Butler, Holly Owens, Robert Bolin III, Jessica Getz, Casey Guinn and Colby Wentz; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lawrence E. "Gump" Bolin of McSherrystown. He was preceded in death by six siblings; Dolores Runk, Helen Groft, Katherine "Katty" Zinn and Darrell F., Dennis J., and Richard C. Bolin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Robert Bolin III, Eric Sheaffer, Michael Scarcelle, Jamison Getz, Bryan Long, Jay Livingston, Tony Sentz and Wes Owens.

Contributions in memory of Bob may be made to Irishtown Fire Co, 934 Irishtown Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved