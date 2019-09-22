|
|
Robert L. "Bob" Cleary
Seattle, WA - Robert L. "Bob" Cleary was born in Munich, Germany on May 31, 1954. He passed away on August 26, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Sylvia Cleary of Hanover; his sister Sylvia Anne Wilson of Hanover; his brothers Francisco Rubio of Spring Hill, FL and Ray Cleary Jr. of Abbottstown, PA. Bob is survived by his sister Rosa Linda Ince of Castro Valley, CA, his brother Richard Cleary of Newmanstown, PA; Aunts Corazon Perocho of Montreal, Quebec and Felicidad Isorena of Pandan, Philippines; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Bob attended St Joseph's Catholic school through 8th grade and graduated from Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. His academic record includes a BS in Business, Certificate for Cancer Patient Data Systems from UCSF Cancer Research Institute, Liberal Arts AA degree from Harrisburg Community College, Certificate in Network Technology, Certificate of Academic Excellence, and Certificate in Real Estate Management from North Seattle Community College. Bob was a career student always striving to expand his awareness and knowledge on various subjects. While in Seattle Bob also worked/volunteered with King County Outreach serving the poor and homeless, paying back and paying it forward. At one time he too was homeless and hungry.
A prayer service and interment of cremains will be held graveside at St Joseph's cemetery, South High street entrance on Saturday, September 28th, at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at Bay City restaurant, 110 Eisenhower Dr., Hanover at 12 noon.
Published in Evening Sun from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019