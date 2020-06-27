Robert L. Greenholtz
Hanover - Robert L. Greenholtz, 82, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Greenholtz; three sons, Nicholas Greenholtz and his wife, Doreen; and Barry and Kerry Greenholtz; a granddaughter Beth McWilliams and her husband, Karl; and four great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Greenholtz; and a granddaughter, Lindsay Greenholtz.
A private service is planned.
A private service is planned.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.