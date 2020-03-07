Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Robert L. Myers


1947 - 2020
Robert L. Myers Obituary
Robert L. Myers

Abbottstown - Robert L. "Bob" Myers, 72, husband of Brenda Neiderer Myers, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Bob was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover, was a past president of the Hanover Jaycees and later served as a Berwick Township Supervisor

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover, PA 17331.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
