|
|
Robert "Greg" Lorenz, 25, of Fairfield, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in York. Born on Friday, February 18, 1994 in Westminster, MD, he was the only son of Robert R. Lorenz and Jennifer L. Trei. Greg is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Garnett Lorenz. A 2012 graduate of Fairfield Area High School, he was employed with Schindler Elevator as a forklift operator. Greg enjoyed weightlifting and gaming, especially Call of Duty. In addition to his parents, survivors include his step-father, Tony Trei, of Hanover; step-mother, Belinda Lorenz, of South Chesterfield, VA; a daughter, Isabelle Lorenz and her mother, the love of his life, Emma Palazzolo, of Sarasota, FL; three sisters, Ella Trei, of Hanover, and Jordyn and Brenna Bierly, of Matoaca, VA; and his maternal grandparents, Gregory and Lynn Moody of Fairfield. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home , 311 Broadway, Hanover with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Morris officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More- York Chapter by visiting www.notonemoreyorkpa.org/donate. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019