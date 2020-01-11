|
Robert M. Seibert
Hanover - Robert M. Seibert, 87, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born on Wednesday, May 11, 1932 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Merle Elter Seibert and Miriam Annie Blanche Reck Seibert. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn L. Seibert, who died in 2017. A 1950 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Robert was a clerk with the US Postal Service in Spring Grove for many years before his retirement. He served with the US Army during the Korean War and enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing softball.
Survivors include five children, Deborah Campbell and her husband, Dennis, of St. Joseph, MO, Melanie Reck and her husband, Steven, Kenneth Seibert and his wife, Jean, all of Hanover, Jeffrey Seibert and his wife, Deborah, of New Oxford, and Sharon Franey and her husband, Jim, of Mohnton, PA; 12 grandchildren, Matthew Campbell, Alison Anders, Laura Campbell, Anne Locke, Jonathan and Peter Reck, Benjamin, Daniel and Justin Seibert, Meredith Schorner, Carolyn Kantner, and Jana Galuppo; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Arise! Evangelical Free Church, 109 Flickinger Road, Hanover with Pastor Ronjour Locke officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arise! Evangelical Free Church, 109 Flickinger Road, Hanover, PA 17331 the , 2595 Interstate Drive - Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020