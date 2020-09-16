1/1
Robert M. Sherdel
Robert M. Sherdel

Hanover - Robert M. Sherdel, 69, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Brenda M. (James) Sherdel, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.

Born February 5, 1951 in Hanover, he was the son of Amy M. (Moore) Sherdel of McSherrystown, and the late William J. Sherdel.

Bob was retired from PPG Industries in Mount Holly Springs after 44 years of service. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Bob was a 1969 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover, AMVETS Post 22, VFW in Hanover, CWV in Bonneauville, American Legion, McSherrystown Home Association, Hanover Elks, and Hanover Eagles. He enjoyed hunting, going to auctions, having yard sales, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three children, Christopher M. Sherdel and wife Courtney of Hanover, Jamie A. Sherdel and companion Arlene Foltz of East Berlin, and Eric T. Sherdel of Oregon; three step-grandchildren, Molly, Lindsay, and Bryce; five siblings, Patricia Sherdel of New Mexico, Rev. Lawrence Sherdel of Millersville, John Sherdel and wife Mary of New Oxford, Judith Eltz and husband Tom of Hanover, and Teresa Sherdel of Hanover; a brother-in-law, Raymond "Lefty" Murren of McSherrystown; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Murren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with Rev. Lawrence W. Sherdel as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Contributions in memory of Robert may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com








Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
