Robert McGlaughlin

Gettysburg - Robert L. McGlaughlin (Bob), 79 of Gettysburg died Wednesday. September 23 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Gettysburg the son of Robert C. and Frances (Rider) McGlaughlin. He is survived by siblings Emily (John) Matthews of Gettysburg and Thomas (Brenda) McGlaughlin of Toledo, WA. Bob was married to Margaret Sterner. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary Sept. 1. Bob is survived by his children, Kimberly McGlaughlin and Michael McGlaughlin of Gettysburg and Robin (Nicholas) Bair and grandchildren Luke, Taylor and Olivia Bair of Spring Grove. A daughter Laura Lee passed away at birth. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Bob and Margie owned and operated McGlaughlin's Refrigeration & Appliance Service for 41 years and it is still being operated by the family. Bob was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and served on the church council and chairman of the property committee. He was a member of the Good Samaritan Sunday School Class. Bob was a member of RSES a refrigeration service association, the American Legion, the Fraternal order of Eagles and was an honorary member of the TKE Fraternity, and belonged to the NRA and NFIB . Bob served with the PA Army National Guard for 10 years.



Bob enjoyed taking care of his clients and in his spare time he enjoyed hunting, crabbing, golfing, metal detecting, water skiing and watching sports, especially high school sports. For a period of time he served on the chain gang for his alma mater, GHS's football.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. Interment will follow the services in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg or The Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406









