Robert Richard Reinaman, Jr
Daytona Beach, FL - Robert Richard Reinaman, Jr. (Rick), age 67, of Daytona Beach, Florida died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Edgewater, Florida. Born December 4, 1952 in Gettysburg, PA. Rick was the son of the late Robert R. Reinaman, Sr. and Anna Mae Bish Reinaman. He was a graduate of Littlestown High School class of 1970. Rick served his country in the United States Navy from 1970-1974 as a pharmacy tech. He graduated with several degrees from Daytona State College.
Surviving are his brother Randy & Elke, sister Rhonda Strickhouser & Charles, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Donations in his memory may be made to SMA Healthcare Foundation, 150 Magnolia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 or online at www.SMAFoundation.com
.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Littles Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.