Robert S. ShankHanover - Robert S. Shank, 99, of Hanover, PA, died peacefully at 7:28am, Saturday, August 29th with his grandson at his bedside.He was the husband of the late Pauline Weaver Shank (3-19-1992). Robert was born on May 12, 1921 in York County. He was the son of the late Dorie A. & Macy Gochenauer Shank.He was a member of Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, a life member of the Home Association of McSherrystown, American Legion, Hanover Amvets, and Knights of Columbus.Robert was a veteran of WWII where he saw frontline action in Europe. Upon being injured in battle he was transferred to USAFR where he served in the military police and achieved the rank of Sergeant (E-5).Robert was the former owner of (The Winners Circle Saloon) and (The Park Hotel) in New Oxford where he and his wife Pauline were famous for their sizzling hot steaks and homemade coleslaw.Robert will be remembered for his love of animals and his unselfish kindness to mankind. He was well known for his generosity to anyone in need of help.Robert is survived by a daughter Julie A. Turner of NY, NY, two nephews, Daniel A. and Jack L. Shank of Hanover. A sister, Helen Thorton of York, and many grand and great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by a son Robert "Robbie" Shank, Jr. (12-1995) and a step-daughter Shirley Ann Green Saporito (6-15-78), two brothers Daniel and Edward Shank.There will be no funeral services. Cremation services will be handled by Kenworthy Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA.