Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sears


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Sears Obituary
Robert Sears

East Berlin - Robert Elsworth "Bob" Sears, 92, of East Berlin, PA passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital - York, PA. He was the loving husband, for 50 years, of Martha Jean (Reekers) Sears who passed away December 9, 1998.

Born May 19, 1926 in Newport, KY, Bob was the son of the late Henry Elsworth and Gertrude Anna (Neumann) Sears.

He served as a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Army during WW2 seeing action in France. In 1950, Bob graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Economics. He then entered the National War College in 1951 before going to work for the Department of Defense until his retirement in 1985. Bob played trumpet in college, was both a Deacon and Elder in his church and was a Scout Master. After his retirement from the DOD, Bob moved to a horse farm where he raised thoroughbred and standardbred race horses.

Mr. Sears is survived by seven children; Bary Elsworth Sears of Bel Air, MD, Nancy Holmes Varipapa of Alexandria, VA, Carol Lynn Geraghty of Miami, FL, David Robert Sears of Baltimore, MD, Susan Lee Sears of Columbia, MD, Thomas Hugh Sears of Annapolis, MD and Ann Bryson Sears of East Berlin, PA; his sister, Leila Thornberry of Alexandria, KY; thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Son, Paul Henry Sears.

Services will be private.

To share memories of Bob Sears, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
