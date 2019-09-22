|
Robert Sebastian Thomas
Hanover - Robert Sebastian Thomas (88) of Hanover, PA and formerly of Hampstead, MD passed away on September 19, 2019. Born November 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Sebastian "Brutz" and Ella Mae "Nellie" (Bayliss) Thomas and the husband of Frances Jean (Vanderham) Thomas, his beloved wife of 29 1/2 years.
He was a graduate of Poly (Baltimore Polytechnic Institute) and of Johns Hopkins University with a degree in engineering. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy on the (CVB 43) USS Coral Sea from January 1951 to November 1955.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his brother, Richard Thomas of Hanover, PA; son, Robert Thomas of Perry Hall; daughters: Jeanne Rohe of Forest Hill, MD and Marilee Streett of Bel Air, MD; stepdaughters: Kimberly Hutchison of Felton, PA and Julie Wakefield of Indiana; stepson, Mark Buecker of California; 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a niece.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:30am at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, MD followed by a Funeral Service and Military Funeral Honors at 11:30am with Rev. John Rudolph officiating. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Memorials contributions are suggested to Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund - 425 Westminster Ave, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 22, 2019