Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Robert Seubert Sr.

Robert Seubert Sr. Obituary
Robert Seubert, Sr.

Hanover - Robert D. "Bob" Seubert, Sr., 76, of Hanover, husband of Geraldine L. Seubert, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Born on Sunday, April 18, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Thomas Joseph Seubert, Sr. and Rena May Foos Seubert. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Joseph Seubert, Jr. A 1962 graduate of Kenwood Senior High School in MD, he worked as a millwright at AT&T Technologies for nearly 30 years and enjoyed watching NASCAR races.

In addition to his wife of 42 years, survivors include four children, Teresa L. Hulsey and her husband, James Martin, of Hanover, Robin D. Seubert-Bortis and her husband, Michael Bortis, of Baltimore, MD, Robert D. Seubert, Jr. and his wife, Marquerite Laban, of Littlestown, and Michael C. Roedel and his wife, Dawn Myers-Roedel of Gardners; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Charles James Seubert, Jacklyn Maynard, and John Leroy Seubert.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3886 Ridgewood Road, York, PA 17406 or the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Miami, FL 33134.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
