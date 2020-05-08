|
Robert Simons
Hanover - Robert J. Simons, Jr., 61 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover. He was the loving husband of Bobbi Jo Warner; together they shared 24 years together.
Born September 3, 1958 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Robert J., Sr. and Phyllis J. (Dell) Simons.
Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he cherished his family and loved spending time with them. Robert worked for Hanover School District for 38 years retiring in December of 2017. In Robert's free time he enjoyed watching sports, especially watching Penn State and the Philadelphia Eagles; he also enjoyed races and was an avid camper.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his children, Scott Simons of McSherrystown, Stacy Narcisse of Hanover, Kimberly Simons and her life companion of Josh Melhorn of Hanover; stepsons, Jason Warner and his wife Bobbie of York, Justin Warner and his wife Trisha of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Treyvon Haar, Ryan Warner, Nick Warner, Allysa Melhorn and Kendall Warner; a brother, Allen Simons and his wife Chonda of Hanover and many loving nieces and nephews. Robert is also survived by his beloved dog Josie.
There will be no public viewing and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Evening Sun from May 8 to May 10, 2020