|
|
Robert Sowers, Jr.
Gainesville, FL - Robert Charles 'Bob' Sowers, Jr. passed peacefully on May 24th at age 86. Born in Canton, Oh, to Robert Sr. & Mildred Sowers, he attended New Oxford High School and Gettysburg College.
Robert had a career in newspapers, from the Hanover Evening Sun and to Managing Publisher of several papers. He retired to Gainesville, Fl in 1999. Known for his affable wit, Bob was devoted to his family & friends. Preceded in death by parents and sister Carolyn (Bernie) Stauffer (Hanover), he is survived by wife Annie, children Troy (Judy) Sowers (Cape Coral, Fl), Cynthia (Don) Cromer (Gainesville, Fl), & many nieces, nephews, grand-children & great-grandchildren.
Please see full Obituary at CrevasseSimpleCremation.com/obits
Published in Evening Sun on July 11, 2019