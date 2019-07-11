Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
The Windsor
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sowers Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sowers Jr. Obituary
Robert Sowers, Jr.

Gainesville, FL - Robert Charles 'Bob' Sowers, Jr. passed peacefully on May 24th at age 86. Born in Canton, Oh, to Robert Sr. & Mildred Sowers, he attended New Oxford High School and Gettysburg College.

Robert had a career in newspapers, from the Hanover Evening Sun and to Managing Publisher of several papers. He retired to Gainesville, Fl in 1999. Known for his affable wit, Bob was devoted to his family & friends. Preceded in death by parents and sister Carolyn (Bernie) Stauffer (Hanover), he is survived by wife Annie, children Troy (Judy) Sowers (Cape Coral, Fl), Cynthia (Don) Cromer (Gainesville, Fl), & many nieces, nephews, grand-children & great-grandchildren.

Please see full Obituary at CrevasseSimpleCremation.com/obits
Published in Evening Sun on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.