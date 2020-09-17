I've known Robert Deihl since I was in grade school his daughter is my best friend. I'll always remeber him taking us across the creek to walk in the woods. The sleep overs we had at his house he always made them fun for us. He took my dog valcor when we had to move into town. I always called him dad because thats what he told me to call him. I'm going to miss him so much. There is no words to express my deepist condolence for the loss of dad he will be missed greatly and forever be remember. Rest in peace. May we meet again in God's kingdom

Renee Klingler

Friend