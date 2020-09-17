1/1
Robert W. Diehl
1957 - 2020
Robert W. Diehl

Littlestown - Robert W. Diehl, 63, of Littlestown, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020. He was the husband of Ruth E. (Claypool) Diehl for 45 years.

Born June 30, 1957 in Carroll County, Bob was the son of the late Charles Diehl, Sr. and Doris (Strawsberg) Diehl of Manchester, MD. He was a Francis Scott Key High School graduate and had retired from lawn service.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children: Christy Kroft & Mike of Littlestown; Robert L. Diehl & Kirsten White of Hanover and Samantha Stonesifer & Christopher of Littlestown; his 8 grandchildren; his brothers: Charles Diehl of New Windsor, Roger Diehl of Newport News, VA and George Diehl of Hunterstown and his sister, Mary Franks of Manchester, MD. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Diehl. He enjoyed yard work, watching Star Trek and spending time with his family.

Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to help defray funeral costs may be sent to: Little's Funeral Home, P.O. Box 155, Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
September 17, 2020
To the Diehl families So sorry to here of Robert's passing
Debbie Steinberg-Morral
Debra Steinberg-Morral
Classmate
September 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kenny and Christi Cowger
Family
September 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eugene and Irma cowger
Family
September 17, 2020
I've known Robert Deihl since I was in grade school his daughter is my best friend. I'll always remeber him taking us across the creek to walk in the woods. The sleep overs we had at his house he always made them fun for us. He took my dog valcor when we had to move into town. I always called him dad because thats what he told me to call him. I'm going to miss him so much. There is no words to express my deepist condolence for the loss of dad he will be missed greatly and forever be remember. Rest in peace. May we meet again in God's kingdom
Renee Klingler
Friend
September 17, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, prayers to you and your family. Peggy Ansell Jenkins
Peggy C Ansell Jenkins
Friend
September 17, 2020
Sending my condolences to his wife Ruth and his family. I'm very sorry for your loss and my thoughts are with you. Prayers for comfort & strength.
KathyArbaugh
Friend
September 17, 2020
Such a nice, kind man. I always enjoyed speaking with him when he came to my store. We will miss him.
Christine Harrington
Acquaintance
September 17, 2020
Ruth I am so sorry for your loss. Words cant help. Please be strong. Prayers for you and your family.
Linda Shaffer
