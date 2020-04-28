Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Rider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney C. Rider


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney C. Rider Obituary
Rodney C. Rider

McSherrystown - Rodney C. Rider, 96, of McSherrystown, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Grace H. (Hewitt) Rider with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.

Born October 17, 1923 in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Iva M. (Claybaugh) Rider.

Rodney retired from Viet Furniture Co., Hanover and then retired from the Conewago Valley School District. He was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, a life member of McSherrystown Home Assoc., Hanover AMVETS and CWV of Bonneauville. Rodney proudly served in the Army during WWII. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Cynthia R. Tavares of Hanover and Lisa M. Bowen and husband Scott of The Villages, FL; two grandchildren, Bradley Bowen and wife Erin and Wendy Arentz and husband Chad; and five great-grandchildren, Ashley Rabatin Smith and husband Michael, Landon Bowen, Benjamin Bowen, Alec Arentz and Thomas Arentz. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tamara Tavares and two siblings, Robert Rider and Anna C. Smith.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. A memorial service will be held for Rodney at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Rodney may be made to of South Central PA, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -