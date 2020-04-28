|
Rodney C. Rider
McSherrystown - Rodney C. Rider, 96, of McSherrystown, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Grace H. (Hewitt) Rider with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
Born October 17, 1923 in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Iva M. (Claybaugh) Rider.
Rodney retired from Viet Furniture Co., Hanover and then retired from the Conewago Valley School District. He was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, a life member of McSherrystown Home Assoc., Hanover AMVETS and CWV of Bonneauville. Rodney proudly served in the Army during WWII. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Cynthia R. Tavares of Hanover and Lisa M. Bowen and husband Scott of The Villages, FL; two grandchildren, Bradley Bowen and wife Erin and Wendy Arentz and husband Chad; and five great-grandchildren, Ashley Rabatin Smith and husband Michael, Landon Bowen, Benjamin Bowen, Alec Arentz and Thomas Arentz. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tamara Tavares and two siblings, Robert Rider and Anna C. Smith.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. A memorial service will be held for Rodney at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Rodney may be made to of South Central PA, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020