Hanover - Rodney L. "Smoke" Laughman, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at York Hospital surrounded by family.



Born on Monday, April 19, 1937 in Abbottstown, he was the son of the late Chancey and Edna Moul Laughman. Smoke was a retired employee of Hanover Shoe and the JF Rohrbaugh Company. Mr. Laughman attended worship services at the Clearview Terrace Community Center, and was a member of AmVets Post # 22, and the Hanover Home Association. He enjoyed playing golf, Bingo, playing cards, was an avid NASCAR fan and always loved vacationing with his family. You could usually find him sitting on the bench outside or inside Weis Market on Carlisle Street. He enjoyed talking with everyone and meeting new people.



Survivors include three daughters, LuAnn Rife, Susan Trimmer and her husband, Jim, and Priscilla Hoffman and her husband, Tom; four sons, Eugene "Jake" Laughman and his wife, Pat, Cornell "Cork" Laughman and his wife, Danette, Terry Laughman, and Charles "Chuck" Laughman and his wife, Sally; and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, James Laughman; a sister, Jacqueline Sponseller; and his companion Virginia Wagner.



A celebration of Smoke's life will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Clearview Terrace Community Center, 800 Randolph Street, Hanover from 5 to 7PM with a service by Pastor Harris at 6PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way - Suite 250, York, PA 17402.



Published in Evening Sun on June 25, 2019